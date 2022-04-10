 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $165,000

6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $165,000

Located in the growing city of Lynchburg, just minutes for Liberty University, shopping centers, and dining, this house has potential for four story living. It could an excellent opportunity for investors or a large family. Situated on a .12-acre lot this home has living areas on the main and second levels, seven potential bedrooms and four bathrooms. The partially finished attic that has hardwood flooring could be used as a studio apartment as well as a full-dirt basement that could be finished. The potential is excellent!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert