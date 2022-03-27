6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $170,000

Located in the growing city of Lynchburg, just minutes for Liberty University, shopping centers, and dining, this house has potential for four story living. It could an excellent opportunity for investors or a large family. Situated on a .12-acre lot this home has living areas on the main and second levels, seven potential bedrooms and four bathrooms. The partially finished attic that has hardwood flooring could be used as a studio apartment as well as a full-dirt basement that could be finished. The potential is excellent!!!