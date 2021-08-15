6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $194,900

Don't miss the charm of this 3123 sqft home with 10 foot ceiling and original hardwood flooring, 6 bedroom 3 bath, updated kitchen, LR, formal DR, home office with view of the fenced yard with a fire pit, grand foyer with original staircase. This home has many modern updates that include kitchen appliances, heat pump, electrical, roof, washer/ dryer, & electric hot water heater & is in one of Lynchburg's charming neighborhoods. This a must-see home. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, and the night life in the revitalized downtown area that also includes parks, walking & biking trails and is only 3 miles away. This house has been updated to be a single-family home as it was built in 1918, but would make a great investment that is only 4 miles from Liberty University. & 2 miles from University of Lynchburg. Features ample parking, both off street & on street, plus a bus stop near for using public transportation to school or work. This is truly living in the heart of Lynchburg