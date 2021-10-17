 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $280,000

Two Story Brick Home in Rivermont waiting for its new owner, Home offers ample living space; Live on one side rent the other , conveniently located and walking distance to local shops, eateries etc. Recently updated items include the roof which is 2 years old, new wooden back deck, new kitchen, freshly painted and much more, Don't Wait!

