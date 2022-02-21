6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

Don't miss your chance to own this one-owner brick ranch in Bedford Hills - located on desirable Audubon Place. Ideal location for children to play outside on the cul de sac and walk to Bedford Hills Elementary School. Six bedrooms (4 on main level) with 3 full baths. Hardwood floors on main level including under LR/DR carpet. Formal DR with wood burning FP in LR. Beautiful crown molding and chairs rails. Great family room, FP, 2 bedrooms and full bath on lower level. Replacement windows. Full house generator. Preventive maintenance contracts on generator, air conditioner and furnace since installation. All serviced in February and next preventive service included. Basement wall bracing and waterproofing system (lifetime warranty transfers).