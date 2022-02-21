 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $345,000

Don't miss your chance to own this one-owner brick ranch in Bedford Hills - located on desirable Audubon Place. Ideal location for children to play outside on the cul de sac and walk to Bedford Hills Elementary School. Six bedrooms (4 on main level) with 3 full baths. Hardwood floors on main level including under LR/DR carpet. Formal DR with wood burning FP in LR. Beautiful crown molding and chairs rails. Great family room, FP, 2 bedrooms and full bath on lower level. Replacement windows. Full house generator. Preventive maintenance contracts on generator, air conditioner and furnace since installation. All serviced in February and next preventive service included. Basement wall bracing and waterproofing system (lifetime warranty transfers).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert