Beautiful Greek revival home in the heart of the Garland Historic District, Once known as the Davis House is just walking distance from the downtown Lynchburg's shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Beautiful and well maintained, this 3 story Historic, Pre- Civil War home offers all the charm and history of yesteryear with 12 foot ceilings, detailed moldings, beautifully refinished wood floors. Perfectly set up already for Air BnB on the bottom level with separate entrance while you live luxuriously upstairs. A great home for entertaining, the interior boasts all the comforts and convenience of upgraded modern appliances, Gourmet Kitchen with wall to wall Cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, newly installed water filtration system for sink and fridge, a wine closet, and large climate controlled sunroom. The home has central air and heat, upgraded electric wiring, gas FP, whole house speakers and vacuum and so much more. Schedule your private showing today
6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $429,900
