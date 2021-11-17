 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $579,900

The Seller has loved living in this 6000+ SF home on a quiet cul-de-sac for the past 18 years, but it is time to downsize. Large kitchen with vegetable sink, Viking 6 burner gas range w/ griddle, double oven, compactor, granite countertops & walk-in 8x8 pantry. Kitchen opens to breakfast area with lots of natural light & family room with wood burning fireplace. Formal DR, LR with gas logs & private office complete the main level floor plan. Two staircases lead to the second floor with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 4 of the BRs having direct bathroom access. Spacious MBR with sitting area beneath a vaulted ceiling. Bright master bath has jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. Laundry room on the second level. The basement has an additional BR & full BA, a kitchenette, exercise room & great room with gas FP. Storage areas abound with oversized 2 car garage, walk-up stairs to floored attic & unfinished storage room in basement. Deck & gazebo overlook low maintenance Manhattan-style yard.

