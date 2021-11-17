The Seller has loved living in this 6000+ SF home on a quiet cul-de-sac for the past 18 years, but it is time to downsize. Large kitchen with vegetable sink, Viking 6 burner gas range w/ griddle, double oven, compactor, granite countertops & walk-in 8x8 pantry. Kitchen opens to breakfast area with lots of natural light & family room with wood burning fireplace. Formal DR, LR with gas logs & private office complete the main level floor plan. Two staircases lead to the second floor with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 4 of the BRs having direct bathroom access. Spacious MBR with sitting area beneath a vaulted ceiling. Bright master bath has jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. Laundry room on the second level. The basement has an additional BR & full BA, a kitchenette, exercise room & great room with gas FP. Storage areas abound with oversized 2 car garage, walk-up stairs to floored attic & unfinished storage room in basement. Deck & gazebo overlook low maintenance Manhattan-style yard.
6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
- Updated
All-Seminole District selections for 2021.
The Foundry on the James building near the James River in Lynchburg might become an event, hotel and restaurant venue.
A murder-for-hire case involving a Lynchburg man who’s accused of trying to kill a woman he was later convicted of sexually assaulting will proceed to a higher court, a judge ruled Friday.
A new local, family-run store selling overstock shelf-pulls as well as open-box, scratched, dented and returned retail items will open Friday.
Virginia State Police reported three traffic fatalities in three days in Nelson County.
Liberty University’s annual Military Appreciation Month continued with former Secretary of State and former Central Intelligence Agency director Mike Pompeo speaking on campus at a military appreciation convocation ceremony Friday morning.
Nelson County is mourning the passing of "Johnny" Ponton, who died Nov. 8 at age 77.
- Updated
The night started with a dedication to a former coach. It ended with the current one wearing all smiles.
Murder and other charges against a Lynchburg man from an April shooting at the James Crossing apartments will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Wednesday.