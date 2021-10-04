 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $610,000

Welcome to this fabulous move-in ready home located in one of Lynchburg's sought out neighborhoods. Open foyer, flanked by living room and dining room with wainscoting detail, large family room that opens to newly updated kitchen with gorgeous marble counters and stainless appliances. Main level laundry room, half bath and pantry right off kitchen and breakfast area. Deck overlooks expansive, private yard with creek, playset and firepit area. Second level has FIVE bedrooms including spacious master bedroom ensuite with walk-in closet outfitted with California Closets system and beautiful bath with double vanity, elegant fixtures, large jetted tub. Two more full baths, separate office with built-in shelving and desk and walk-up, floored attic with plenty of storage. Finished basement with 2nd fireplace, exercise room, 6th bedroom and another full bath. Walk-out onto patio for another sitting/dining area. Cul-de-sac location, neighborhood has sidewalks, street lights, pool and tennis.

