7 Bedroom Home in Amherst - $1,375,000

Turkey Mountain Farm is nestled on 199+/- acres in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains with 1665 +/- ft. of state road frontage and views of the Mountains. The original home was built in 1925 with an addition added in 1995, which is ideal for entertaining with lovely wood floors, 7 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, four porches, patios and an 28 X 80 picnic shelter. The well maintained outbuildings have metal roofs that were just repainted. The Hay/Livestock Barn is 40' x 90' open barn with 16' shed roof on each side. The Equipment Barn is 40' x 128' with 80' enclosed and 48' open but under the roof. The Supply Building 34' x 40' enclosed building with a 20' shed roof on three sides and numerous other outbuildings. There are fenced pastures, a creek that runs through the property with wooded areas that have trails for hiking and riding ATV's. There is Broadband internet available and a new 7 bedroom septic was just installed. Also, up to 177+/-additional acres available.