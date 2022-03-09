Looking for acreage in an established neighborhood? This home sits on 5.68 acres w/ a widespread creek w/ beach area for playing in nice Bedford Co. neighborhood. The home features a spacious eat -in-kitchen w/ island and built in buffet area, granite countertops & backsplash, a Wolf gas cooktop, double ovens, lots of natural light coming in & access to the large deck out back for grilling & relaxing. Great room w/ stone fireplace, open to formal dining room, main level office w/ built in bookshelves, extra room for sewing/crafts/whatever you desire, all with hardwood flooring. Main level laundry/pantry w/ lots of shelving. Upstairs has master bedroom w/ bath w/ stand up shower & separate jacuzzi tub. 4 other bedrooms w/ two sets of Jack and Jill baths for them. There is also access to an unfinished, floored, walkup attic that can be finished for extra space. The downstairs has 2 Br's, full bath, den with fireplace, wet bar or can be used as kitchen to make downstairs an apartment.
7 Bedroom Home in Forest - $725,000
