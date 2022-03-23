7 Bedroom Home in Forest - $890,000

Fabulous home in Somerset, originally built as builder's personal home. Prepare to fall in LOVE with this sophisticated home, open floor plan, three finished floors, new paint throughout. Step inside to a 2-story entry foyer, sitting area, and a fabulous floor plan with en-suite master on main level, plus second bedroom and full bath on main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with expansive seating bar, breakfast area, large dining area, walk-in pantry, granite counters, ss apps. Take the party outside to large covered porch, screened-in porch with fireplace, or enjoy the patio below and firepit, back yard ideal for future pool. Second level boasts large family room, plus multiple bedroom suites, walk-in attic. Sensational terrace level with kitchenette, game room area, rec room area, movie theatre, home gym (could be bedroom), private bedroom, full bath, plus unfinished storage. This incredible home has it all, plus quick walk to tennis courts, ideal neighborhood for long walks. WOW!