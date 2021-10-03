7 Bedroom Home in Madison Heights - $294,900

This home is ready for its new family with lots of updates bringing it into the modern era. Multi-use property for commercial (day care center, office space, air BnB and much more) or residential use within walking distance to restaurants and shops. Just a short drive to downtown Lynchburg. The main level of the home is perfect for entertaining with a large living room that flows into the dining area accented with built in book shelves. On the main level are two bedrooms along with their own half bath. Upstairs are a multitude of bedrooms making plenty of space for a large family with spacious rooms and remodeled bathrooms throughout. Each side of the home has stairways up to the wings and these rooms could be used as potential rentals if desired for income. Outside is a flat fenced back yard with a sun room perfect for enjoying your private oasis. Take advantage of today's low rates and schedule your showing! Properties of this size don't come available often in such a good location.