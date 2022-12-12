Abmas, ORU take advantage of Liberty miscues to pull away in second half

High-scoring guards Darius McGhee and Max Abmas lived up to the hype Monday evening in a matchup between two of the nation’s top mid-major guards.

Abmas and his Oral Roberts teammates forced Liberty to commit costly turnovers, especially in the second half at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Abmas scored a game-high 26 points and Oral Roberts turned Liberty’s 20 turnovers into 23 points as the Golden Eagles pulled away for an 84-70 victory.

The second meeting between the programs was billed as a heavyweight matchup between Abmas and McGhee, who have a combined three conference player of the year honors and were the preseason players of the year in their respective leagues (McGhee in the ASUN and Abmas in the Summit).

Abmas shot 8 of 19 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds while eclipsing the 2,000-point mark for his career. Isaac McBride and Kareem Thompson had 15 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (8-3).

McGhee finished with a team-high 24 points for his eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He shot 8 of 15 from the field and 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Brody Peebles had nine points. Colin Porter, Kyle Rode and Joseph Venzant had eight points apiece. Rode added five rebounds and five assists for the Flames (6-4).

Oral Roberts opened the second half by unleashing an extended 19-6 run over eight minutes to take a 59-48 lead. Abmas had 10 points during the run, highlighted by back-to-back 3s, helping the Golden Eagles take their first lead since the midway point of the first half.

The Flames’ turnover woes aided in the run and prevented them from taking a bigger lead into halftime.

The Flames shot 62.5% from the field and made 8 of 14 3-pointers in the first half. Liberty led 42-38 at halftime, but committed 11 first-half turnovers.