After impressive outing in Week 1, Brookville faces versatile Turner Ashby

Folks who traveled to Roanoke to watch Brookville take on Patrick Henry last week witnessed something unusual: The Bees ran the ball over and over.

The typically pass-happy program toted the ball 61 times, threw it on only four occasions and finished with more than 400 yards on the ground.

"Might have been 20 years since that happened," coach Jon Meeks recalled Thursday as the Bees finished their walkthrough preparations for Week 2's opponent, Turner Ashby. The Bees home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Meeks credited the offensive line with last week's impressive ground game performance. The entire plan was pieced together in hopes of limiting Patrick Henry's dynamic offensive playmakers. It worked. In the first half, the Patriots ran just 10 plays. Some of that was due to Brookville opening the game with a 23-play drive. By the end, after BHS had survived a second-half onslaught for a 35-27 opening-night win, PH had run only 32 offensive plays (Brookville's goal was to hold the team to 30).

While fans shouldn't necessarily expect the same lopsided run-pass ratio as last week, the game did highlight the Bees' versatility. Drake McDaniel, the senior quarterback capable of big outputs in the passing game, rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Michael Viar rushed for 145 yards, while junior Jor'Dyn Whitelaw added 117 yards on the ground. To have three running backs eclipse the century mark in a single game at Brookville, Meeks noted, is "unheard of."

Now the Bees turn their attention to Turner Ashby (1-0), led by first-year head coach Scott Turner, a 1999 TA graduate who coached East Rockingham last year after spending 12 years as that school's offensive coordinator. Turner was named TA's coach after the unexpected death of Chris Fraser at age 59 in December.

Brookville's defense will be challenged by Turner Ashby's multiple offensive sets.

"Based off film, they played a really solid game against Fort Defiance [in Week 1]," Meeks said. "... They give you some different looks and do a lot of different things and do them well. So defensively, we're just gonna have to be very disciplined."

McDaniel, moonlighting as a linebacker for the first time since he was in middle school after previously serving as a safety for the Bees, is taking on a defensive approach this week, too.

"We've just got to make sure we're lined up right on defense. I'm not worried about offense," he said. "I think we should be able to carry the ball like we have been. I think D just needs to step it up once again. We did great versus PH, and I just hope we can keep the shutout this week."

McDaniel has moved around a lot in his career. Last year, for instance, he often went out wide and was used as a blocker in wildcat scenarios. The linebacker role is challenging, "but I just like being on the field, personally," McDaniel said, "so if I'm on the field, I'm happy with it. ... Anything for the team. That's what I'm trying to preach to everybody. Even if you don't like what you're doing, you're helping the team out if you're on the field."

Fans will get their first look at Whitelaw at running back, the electric junior transfer who rushed for roughly 500 yards for Amherst last season. Viar offers the power at running back. Whitelaw brings the speed. "Hit the edge and I'm gone," he said Thursday.

Last season was Whitelaw's first at the varsity level. Then came another big change when he started working out with the Bees this summer after transferring.

"It just kinda threw me in the mix as a youngin," he said of his time at Amherst. "And I'm still a youngin, but when I came over here it was natural. When I joined the team it was like I naturally clicked in, like I was one of the boys."

His new team faces a long campaign. Brookville has one more non-district game, at home against Fluvanna on Sept. 9, and then heads into its Seminole District slate. It's particularly grueling out of the gate: a three-game span against improved Jefferson Forest, a home game against state runner-up Liberty Christian, and then a date with Timberlake Road rival Heritage in Lynchburg.

"Us as a team, just don't break apart," Whitelaw said about goals for the season. "Be one all year."

Viar and Whitelaw are tasked with replacing the production of prolific running back Tayshaun Butler, who put up nearly 2,000 yards on the ground as a senior last season. The Bees also lost backs Silas Rucker and Jaylyn Marshall to graduation.

"To have Viar and Jor'Dyn fill in that well in Week 1 and do what they're doing, it's a blessing," Meeks said. "I don't know too many teams that could lose three running backs of that caliber and still pick up where they left off. And again, that's a testament to the O-line."

McDaniel is calling his senior campaign a "get-back season." The Bees went 8-4 in 2021 and advanced to the Region 3C championship. He and his team are looking for more this year. Brookville has specific goals each game, and has to check items off a list every Friday night. This week, staying focused is a main goal. But players have personal goals as well.

"My whole goal was the just show everybody what I'm made of this year," said McDaniel, who also threw a touchdown pass last week in his four attempts. "This is my last year here, so I wanted to make a statement."