After shootings, Virginia hasn't decided yet if it will play football again this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia has not officially made a decision regarding whether it will play football again this season in the wake of the shooting death of three players on Sunday, but other sports teams at the university will resume normally scheduled games starting Wednesday.

“We'll make it together,” athletic director Carla Williams said of a decision on Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina, during a press conference Tuesday alongside football coach Tony Elliott. “It will be a discussion with Coach and the team. Obviously they're going through a lot, and we want to make sure they're involved as well. We'll use our best judgment, but it will be soon. We'll make a decision soon.”

Players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., both wide receivers, and D’Sean Perry, a linebacker, were shot and killed Sunday night aboard a charter bus after returning to campus from a class field trip to Washington D.C. A fourth player, running back Mike Hollins, underwent a second surgery Tuesday morning and was in critical condition.

Elliott came to Tuesday’s press conference straight from the hospital, but did not have an update on Hollins’ status.

“I was there just in support of the family,” Elliott said. “And out of respect of the family, I just don't have enough information to speak intelligently on where that is. I was just there for support.”

The university canceled its men’s basketball game against Northern Iowa on Monday night, but Williams said other events would go on as scheduled.

Not wanting any of his players to feel “isolated” or “alone,” Elliott said he met with the team Monday and Tuesday, the first meeting an attempt to bring everyone together to grieve. The second transitioned into celebrating the lives of the teammates they’d lost, and included players telling stories — many humorous ones — about the trio.

“The first meeting was really, really tough. Really, really, really tough,” Elliott said. “Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy and celebrating the lives of Lavel, D'Sean and Devin.”

The team did not practice Monday or Tuesday, raising questions about how ready it could be to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday. UVa, which is 3-7 and has lost three straight, is scheduled to end the season on Nov. 26 at rival Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry said the school's administration is planning a tribute to the deceased players over the next two weeks.

“We are family and when one of us is hurting, we all hurt," Pry said. "I’ve hugged my own family, felt so close to our team through all of this these last 24 hours. UVa was here for us in 2007 and we are here for them now. It’s bigger than football.”

Elliott said he is open to taking some or all of the players to their teammates funerals, though none of those arrangements have been made yet. Williams said NCAA rules are “permissive” in terms of allowing the school to pay for players’ transportation to funerals and the school would do “whatever it takes” to support the players.

“There are a ton of logistics associated with what you just asked,” Elliott said. “My initial thoughts are to be sensitive of whatever the young men desire to do as it relates to their teammates. … Not only is this community impacted, but I think about the community in North Carolina, the community in Florida, and the community in South Carolina that are impacted by this tragic event.”

A clearly emotional Elliott talked about focusing on his players in the days since the shootings, and acknowledged how painful the experience has been personally, as well.

"It feels like it's a nightmare, to be honest with you," Elliott said. "And I'm ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn't happen."