With a steady presence in Bedford, Forest and Lynchburg, Campbell County now has two new farmers markets — one in Rustburg and the other on Candlers Mountain.

Amanda MacLeod, the co-owner of Huckleberry Knob Nursery, has opened the new Candlers Mountain Farmers Market in Lynchburg. She also serves as the president of the board for the market.

The idea to open the market came when she realized there were no farmers markets in Campbell County so she reached out to Campbell County’s Office of Economic Development, who she said was excited about the idea.

“When we started this, we were we're just always thinking about ways that we can contribute to the community,” she said.

The market runs every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and the vendors set up at the back of the nursery, which has many colorful flowers, plants and twinkle lights.

She said the goal of the market is to make it an event, something people can look forward to on Saturdays.

“We want to make it more of an event on Saturdays where you grab the kids and come to the farmers market,” she said. “So for us, the county has been so supportive of us so we wanted to see how we could support local farmers and makers in our area.”

The market had just started last week and had four vendors, but MacLeod knows it will grow as she has 12 more vendor applications already.

Vendors offer honey, beef, bison, fruits, vegetables, eggs and crafts but MacLeod wants it to grow to offer workshops, food and music. The market runs from May to October but she hopes to also offer a holiday market.

Erik and Ashlee Happs, owners of Happy Homesteading, have also recently opened a new farmers market in Rustburg. The couple started with a seed swap last year, which generated a lot of interest and support from the community.

“And that kind of just had everything explode with interest for us and our farm and what we were doing so it's all kind of just been a huge wave since then,” Ashlee Happs said.

Encouraged by the response, they started the Rustburg Farmers Market, which is located at 69 Kabler Lane, across from the Rustburg Historic Courthouse. The market operates every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., with about 10 vendors selling their products.

“That's what I love about the market so much,” she said. “I only have a couple of vendors that were actually going to other farmers markets, the majority of the people are just locals that were interested in having something for the farmers market. It makes me super excited that we can help people in the community start getting resources from the community instead of going to the big box stores.”

Erik Happs said these vendors have been selling their own products for a little while, but they never had a marketplace.

“Every single person that we've talked to, has told us how badly we needed this,” he said. “They say, ‘Oh, well, Lynchburg is so crowded in downtown and it's so hard to get to,’ and then, ‘I don't want to drive over to Forest,’ which I don't blame them. I guess everything was just out of reach.”

According to Ashlee Happs, the market has received tremendous support from the local community. Many of the vendors are locals, who were excited to have a farmers market in their area. The market offers a variety of products, including vegetables, eggs, baked goods, and honey. In the coming weeks, there will be more vendors selling their products, and vegetable produce will be available.

The new Rustburg Farmers Market has attracted local farmers such as Bryson Lipscomb, owner and CEO of Triple Oaks Farm. Lipscomb, a Rustburg native, and his wife have committed themselves to be a part of the market from the start, believing there is a lot of potential in the small town.

Triple Oaks Farm is in its second year of farming as a legitimate business. Lipscomb and his wife decided to start their farm during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they believed it was a good time to grow their own food. He said they are passionate about making locally raised and produced food affordable and easily accessible to their community.

Lipscomb stresses the importance of having a farmers market in Rustburg, as he believes it will help to solve the problem of locally raised and produced food seeming out of reach for many residents.

“Locally raised and produced food seems out of reach,” he said. “You can drive around and you look through all these fields, you see all these cows, everyone seems to raise cows, but how do you how do you get that meat? That's the problem we're trying to solve and the market helps us do that.”

He said many farmers operate under contract with bigger corporations, and farmers who sell directly to consumers are rare.

Lipscomb believes that having a farmers market is a way to shine a light on these farmers and to establish relationships between producers and consumers.

“The tide is shifting. We used to have a lot of trust that you could go to a big box store and buy food and feed that food to your family and it would be just what it says it is, but a lot of that trust has been lost over the past few years,” he said. “So what we're seeing is people want to know, not only where their food was raised and how it was raised, but they want to know who raised it.”

The market is not only a tool for businesses to sell their products, but it also is an avenue for education. Lipscomb stresses the importance of face-to-face conversations between producers and consumers, as it allows for an exchange of knowledge about where and how food is grown.

Nina Rezai, director of economic development in Campbell County, said her office was happy to support both of these markets, which will provide a great offering to the community for shopping and a space for producers to connect with consumers.

“Our economic development includes our agriculture community in our business efforts and this has been a community want and need for quite some time,” she said.

The Happs said the primary goal of the market is to create a sense of community and to connect people with their food. They believe the market is not just about buying and selling goods but also about bringing people together.

Ashlee Happs, who is a holistic nutritionist, believes it is essential for people to have a relationship with their food and to understand where it comes from. By supporting local farmers and vendors, the Rustburg Farmers Market hopes to inspire people to be more connected with their food and to support the local community, she said.

“We want to go back to the roots of how things used to be,” she said. “We have been so modernized with technology, you know, talking to everybody through the computer, and that's really what we want is for people to just come together.”