Akira Feb 25, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia school's Satan Club holds first meeting ‘without incident’ despite protesters, lawyer says The After-School Satan Club held its first meeting at Chesapeake’s B.M. Williams Primary on Thursday evening, according to the ACLU of Virginia. Nebraska cheerleader competes by herself at state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway. Police: Juveniles arrested for firearms violations at River Ridge mall Four male juveniles are in custody following an investigation at River Ridge mall Saturday evening, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Naruna man dies after Campbell County crash A Naruna man died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Wards Road in Campbell County, police said. More info on River Ridge mall firearms arrests released by police Police on Tuesday released more information about four teenagers charged in connection with firearms incidents Saturday at River Ridge mall.