A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.
The struggle to hire is real: Lynchburg-area businesses seeking more employees but coming up short as COVID restrictions lighten
Many businesses in the area are having trouble hiring right now — it’s a problem across every sector, from retail to restaurants and manufactu…
A Lynchburg woman died after a train struck her Monday evening in Campbell County, state police said.
As the Raiders go for a second straight title, and fifth in six years, Smith likely will be watching and communicating live with the sideline once again.
New life will soon be breathed into the former Travelodge motel downtown as Maddox & Son Construction makes plans for condominiums.
It began with a dispute over a portable toilet near a property line, escalated into the man shooting at a "barricade" of gas cans and tires near his neighbor's barn and ended with a high-speed police chase, according to a prosecutor's description of evidence.
Bonsai farming is 50% horticulture and 50% philosophy, according to Julian Adams.
Stable COVID-19 caseloads not a positive sign, UVa says. With more vaccines, the numbers should be dropping.
In some respects, measures of the pandemic have leveled out in Virginia. Ordinarily that would be a sign of encouragement. However, with ongoing vaccinations, these numbers should be dropping more rapidly, the latest University of Virginia report states.
After a decade of needing to build a living quarters for volunteer firefighters and EMTs at the nonprofit Forest Volunteer Fire Department, a generous community has rallied to bring the project to fruition.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.