Down 34-0 entering halftime, the dream of a state title already ripped away after just 24 minutes of action, Heritage could have slumped off to the locker room. Instead, the Pioneers sprinted.
An inmate serving time at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County was slain Sunday by another inmate, the Virginia Department of Corrections said. The killing is the second at the high-security facility in just over a year.
Take a drive in Amherst County along Virginia 130 and, just west of the village of Elon, the Dillard Mansion is an eye-capturing view as sceni…
A plan proposing more than 300 apartments near the Wyndhurst neighborhood was denied by Lynchburg City Council this week.
A new wine bar is planned to open in February at 820 Church Street in Lynchburg.
A former Campbell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations deputy clerk pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public officer.
E.C. Glass High School principal Rose Flaugher will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year, the school division announced Wednesday.
Phoebus (15-0) seemed to score in the blink of an eye to earn its second straight state title.
The Bedford Walmart store was evacuated for a few hours Monday afternoon while police searched the building and determined a suspicious packag…
The head of a Richmond-based economic research firm told Lynchburg business leaders recently that while nationally, a recession appears likely…
