Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

DEC. 11

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

1 Citation for Modified Suspension on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left at a local business.

DEC. 12

Property Damage, Enterprise Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a sign with a vehicle and left the scene.

2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possession of Radar Detector on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

DEC. 13

Grand Larceny, Mount Pleasant Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.

Trespass after Being Forbidden, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a man, 61, and a woman, 33, were charged.

Obstruction/Reckless Driving by Speed, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a male, 29, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a package from in front of a residence.

Burglary, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a business and stole miscellaneous items.

1 Citation for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 14

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.

Credit Card/Automatic Teller Machine Fraud, Taylor Street, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via phone and a bitcoin machine.

Property Damage, Mansion Way, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence with a vehicle and left the scene.

Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property.

1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

DEC. 15

1 Citation for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

DEC. 16

Obtain Money by False Pretense, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money for sale of an RV through Facebook and eBay Cards.

Drug Violation/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights,1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

DEC. 17

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Trespassing at Seminole Plaza in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office