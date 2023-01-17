Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

DEC. 11
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
1 Citation for Modified Suspension on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left at a local business.
DEC. 12
Property Damage, Enterprise Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a sign with a vehicle and left the scene.
2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possession of Radar Detector on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.
DEC. 13
Grand Larceny, Mount Pleasant Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.
Trespass after Being Forbidden, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a man, 61, and a woman, 33, were charged.
Obstruction/Reckless Driving by Speed, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a male, 29, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a package from in front of a residence.
Burglary, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a business and stole miscellaneous items.
1 Citation for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.
DEC. 14
Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.
Credit Card/Automatic Teller Machine Fraud, Taylor Street, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via phone and a bitcoin machine.
Property Damage, Mansion Way, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence with a vehicle and left the scene.
Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property.
1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
DEC. 15
1 Citation for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.
DEC. 16
Obtain Money by False Pretense, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money for sale of an RV through Facebook and eBay Cards.
Drug Violation/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.
1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights,1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.
DEC. 17
1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Trespassing at Seminole Plaza in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office