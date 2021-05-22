Antonio (Foster Home)

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.--- Bio Here --- *** Our first step is... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.--- Bio Here --- *** Our first step is... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynchburg resident and public servant Leighton B. Dodd died peacefully Sunday night, his family said. He was 90 years old.
This is such an obvious need that you’d think it would have been taken care of by now.
UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after a crash Monday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.
Crews in Forest responded early Sunday to a wreck involving a car carrying eight occupants, six of whom were ejected from the vehicle, officials said, but little additional information has been released.
In the first criminal jury trial to take place in Nelson County in more than a year, a Shipman man was found guilty Wednesday on charges of se…
Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as …
An Amherst County woman pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding and received a six-month jail sentence Wednesday in connection wit…
Amherst County Public School officials declined an invitation by the county’s board of supervisors to attend a May 18 supervisors meeting, at …
Strawberry season is in full swing, and although there aren’t as many pickers as last year — when people were cooped up looking for safe ways to have fun during the pandemic — growers still say they are happy with the turnout.
A Gladys woman accused of beating her boyfriend’s toddler to death in September is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.