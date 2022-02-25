Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Lynchburg man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on U.S. 460, just east of Timberlake Road, Virginia State Police said.
Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.
A man charged with murder in connection with the burned body of a Charlottesville man found alongside a trail in Nelson County is attempting to convince a jury that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
BEDFORD — An argument over infidelity preceded an October 2020 stabbing that resulted in a Bedford man’s death, a prosecutor said Tuesday in t…
AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November …
An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.
A new food truck selling savory, concession-style foods is opening March 18 at the BackYard off U.S. 221 near Kroger in Forest.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
A pedestrian was in critical condition at Lynchburg General Hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening, police said.
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state funding for school support employees to a proposed loan-rebate program to generate up to $2 billion to replace or modernize obsolete public school buildings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.