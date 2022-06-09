Appomattox man charged in shooting incident on U.S. 460

An Appomattox man faces charges after he and another man were shot at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Virginia 24/Village Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Maurice Megginson, 45, is charged with assault and battery and violation of a protective order, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began when one driver got out of his vehicle while stopped at the traffic light and began assaulting another driver, a news release states. During the assault, the two men struggled over a firearm, which discharged, hitting both Megginson and the victim.

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the victim's vehicle was a female passenger who had an existing order of protection against Megginson, which barred him from contact with her, according to the news release.

Megginson was given a $4,000 secure bond on the charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator S.T. Herndon, of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, at (434) 332-9514 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.