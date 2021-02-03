Area ODAC basketball teams weather schedule changes, see big contributions from players early in season

Positive coronavirus cases and safety protocols aimed at stemming the spread have ravaged college basketball schedules across the country. Despite a delayed start to the season, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, including a pair of members from the area, has not been immune.
Multiple teams in the league have canceled games as a result of COVID-19-related issues, with the University of Lynchburg men’s team becoming of one of the latest affected.
The Hornets, who had won all three of their games since the start of the season last month, have since seen five games knocked off their slate.
As part of an announcement late last week, the school’s athletic department said its game with Randolph-Macon had been canceled following “regular testing and monitoring of players and staff” in accordance with NCAA and ODAC guidelines. Three additional games were struck from the schedule after that, with the school citing the same reasons. Before the R-MC change, the Hornets had a game with Emory & Henry called off because of COVID-19-related issues within that program.
UL did not say whether the issues within its team were for positive tests or contact tracing reasons. The team aims to get back to the court for practices next week, and return to competition Feb. 11.
Before the last round of cancellations, Amherst grad and Lynchburg forward T.C. Thacker said his team has been approaching every game and practice with renewed intensity with the possibility of schedule changes looming.
“Any day could be our last game or our last practice,” he said.
The time between games, if all goes as planned, will be more than two weeks. Whether UL can return to form — and continue putting up some of the league’s best numbers — remains to be seen.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Thacker and teammate Tharon Suggs top the league leaderboard for rebounds and points per game, respectively. Thacker is averaging a double-double with 16.3 ppg and 15.3 rpg, while Suggs is at 19.7 ppg.
As a team, the Hornets average the league’s second-highest scoring output (85.7 ppg), and are second in the ODAC in rebounding margin (11.0) and assists per game (16.7); they lead in free-throw percentage (79.7).
Their crosstown rival Randolph — which hasn’t dealt with COVID-19 issues itself, only having to shuffle its schedule because of other teams’ problems — is also among the best in the league when it comes to rebounding.
They own a +11.5 margin on average — with the help of Justin Dula’s 12.5 rpg, to go with his 17.5 ppg (which are second and third, respectively, in the league) — but the advantage there hasn’t been enough of a factor to result in wins. The WildCats lost their first two games of the season.
Randolph and Lynchburg’s game scheduled for Tuesday was called off because of the UL COVID-related issues, making this season the first time ever the programs will not face off in the regular season.
Elsewhere in the ODAC, multiple other teams have been forced to press pause because of COVID-19-related issues.
On the men’s side, Guilford, Eastern Mennonite, Virginia Wesleyan, and Washington and Lee have all seen pauses. The women’s teams at EMU and W&L also have undergone pauses. And Guilford and Hollins’ teams have canceled their seasons already.
The UL and Randolph women as of Wednesday did not have to call off any of their games, though both WildCats have had to shuffle their schedule because of other teams’ issues.
The Randolph women are off to a 1-1 start with the help of Brookville grad and freshman Kylie Stark, who led the league in scoring at 22.5 ppg heading into Wednesday’s slate. Teammate Lanaysia Gonzalez was second in the ODAC at 10.5 rebounds per game, while UL’s Erin Green and Abby Oguich were third heading into their game Wednesday by averaging 9 rpg.
Lynchburg was 2-1 prior to its game Wednesday against Shenandoah.
UL track & field off to good start
Two meets into their young season, Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s teams have been recognized among the best teams in the nation.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches association has the Lynchburg men’s team — which features former Heritage standout Julian Douglas, who already has one ODAC athlete of the week honor to his name this year — ranked sixth in the country this week.
Amherst grad Bailey Casto and Lauren Anderson, who also have each picked up an ODAC athlete of the week award, have helped the UL women to a No. 9 ranking from USTFCCCA.
Area equestrian teams facing top competition
Lynchburg, in its first season at a new facility, and perennial Division III powerhouse Sweet Briar have lined up some of the best teams in the nation to compete against this season.
The Hornets, after settling into their new home at Liberty Mountain Equestrian Center via a partnership with Liberty University, have already faced No. 3 South Carolina in National Collegiate Equestrian Association competition this year. UL also has No. 1 Auburn on its schedule, as does Sweet Briar.
The Vixens also will open their season in two weeks at No. 5 Georgia.
Lynchburg men’s lacrosse highly touted heading into season
UL’s men’s lacrosse team has picked up a pair of top-15 preseason rankings ahead of its Feb. 27 start date.
The Hornets, who will return to competition after having its 2020 season cut short by the pandemic, are ranked 13th in the Nike/US Lacrosse preseason poll. U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association tabbed UL 12th.
Washington and Lee is 19th on the Nike/US Lacrosse 20-team poll.