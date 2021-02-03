Area ODAC basketball teams weather schedule changes, see big contributions from players early in season

“Any day could be our last game or our last practice,” he said.

The time between games, if all goes as planned, will be more than two weeks. Whether UL can return to form — and continue putting up some of the league’s best numbers — remains to be seen.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thacker and teammate Tharon Suggs top the league leaderboard for rebounds and points per game, respectively. Thacker is averaging a double-double with 16.3 ppg and 15.3 rpg, while Suggs is at 19.7 ppg.

As a team, the Hornets average the league’s second-highest scoring output (85.7 ppg), and are second in the ODAC in rebounding margin (11.0) and assists per game (16.7); they lead in free-throw percentage (79.7).

Their crosstown rival Randolph — which hasn’t dealt with COVID-19 issues itself, only having to shuffle its schedule because of other teams’ problems — is also among the best in the league when it comes to rebounding.

They own a +11.5 margin on average — with the help of Justin Dula’s 12.5 rpg, to go with his 17.5 ppg (which are second and third, respectively, in the league) — but the advantage there hasn’t been enough of a factor to result in wins. The WildCats lost their first two games of the season.