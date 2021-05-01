Arlo
A man fell to his death Sunday morning from the railroad trestle at Riverside Park in Lynchburg, police said.
A Lynchburg woman died after a train struck her Monday evening in Campbell County, state police said.
The struggle to hire is real: Lynchburg-area businesses seeking more employees but coming up short as COVID restrictions lighten
Many businesses in the area are having trouble hiring right now — it’s a problem across every sector, from retail to restaurants and manufactu…
WASHINGTON, Va. (AP) — A four-day search for a New Jersey teenager who went missing in a Virginia national park has been suspended after autho…
New life will soon be breathed into the former Travelodge motel downtown as Maddox & Son Construction makes plans for condominiums.
Stable COVID-19 caseloads not a positive sign, UVa says. With more vaccines, the numbers should be dropping.
In some respects, measures of the pandemic have leveled out in Virginia. Ordinarily that would be a sign of encouragement. However, with ongoing vaccinations, these numbers should be dropping more rapidly, the latest University of Virginia report states.
Bonsai farming is 50% horticulture and 50% philosophy, according to Julian Adams.
Three decades after students last roamed the halls of the former school on Phelps Road in Madison Heights, a “leap of faith” project to conver…
Two men were shot Monday morning near Montvale and one has died, according to law enforcement, leading to a brief lockdown of schools in the area.
Runner, thrower, defensive contributor, leader. Basically, the type of durable and resolved guy you want handling the ball in the clutch.