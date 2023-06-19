Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man is charged with capital murder of a Wintergreen Police Department officer in a Friday night shooting.
Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope have been gifted a total of $1 million from Dr. George Hurt, a neurosurgeon, and his wife, Cind…
APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 murder of Carlos Levell Rose, wh…
The historic Ellington theater, located at 421 Rivermont Ave., has been transformed into a residential complex now called the Ellington Lofts.…
Lewis played at Virginia Union in Richmond after stints at Miami and Coastal Carolina.