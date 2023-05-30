May 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 WWll Veteran, John P. Burch, speaks during the 2023 Memorial Day Observance at the City Armory on Monday, May 29, 2023. PAIGE DINGLER NEWS & ADVANCE Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears speaks with gatherers at the National D-Day Memorial's holiday ceremony Monday in Bedford. PHOTO BY EMMAMARTIN, THE NEWS & ADVANCE Related to this story Most Popular Faber man denied bond on fatal crash-related charges A Faber man was denied bond in Nelson Circuit Court Monday on charges stemming from a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in March. Virginia high school senior visited his kindergarten teacher every year. Saturday she watched him graduate. Not only was Makiah Burke in Jennifer Rojohn's very first class as a public-school teacher in 2010, but he has kept up a tradition of visiting… Mother, ACHS graduate running for Amherst School Board's District 3 seat During the pandemic, Amherst County resident Dawn Pool started showing up to county school board meetings, her interest sparked by hot-button … State police: 72-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash, investigation ongoing The Virginia State Police is investigating a morning crash that occurred on May 21 in Campbell County that resulted in one fatality, according… Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis with story about 9-year-old daughter Heming Willis took to Instagram with a video explaining the latest.