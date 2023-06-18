Jun 18, 2023 40 min ago 0 1 of 2 A view of the interior of the former Winoa facility in Bedford. The former Winoa USA facility on Abrasive Avenue in Bedford. TOWN OF BEDFORD ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PHOTOS Related to this story Most Popular Local physician donates $1M to Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope Centra Foundation and Lynchburg Beacon of Hope have been gifted a total of $1 million from Dr. George Hurt, a neurosurgeon, and his wife, Cind… Lynchburg woman sentenced to 9 years for role in Appomattox County murder case APPOMATTOX — A Lynchburg woman was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 murder of Carlos Levell Rose, wh… Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 28 Lewis played at Virginia Union in Richmond after stints at Miami and Coastal Carolina. Revitalizing history with modern living at the new Ellington Lofts The historic Ellington theater, located at 421 Rivermont Ave., has been transformed into a residential complex now called the Ellington Lofts.… UL staff member who helped the school's transition from Lynchburg College calls it a career Before interviewing and taking the job at then-Lynchburg College in 2014, Michael Jones contemplated working elsewhere and moving his family a…