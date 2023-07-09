Jul 9, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 City View Market is located just across the street from The Virginian Hotel. City View Market is run by Jonathan and Melissa Ramsey, while their son, Colin, manages the store's online presence. City View Market offers sodas and candy bars, but also items such as cleaning supplies and cat food. PAIGE DINGLER PHOTOS, THE NEWS & ADVANCE Related to this story Most Popular Amherst man killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway An Amherst man was killed on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday, the parkway said in a news release issued Sunday. Lynchburg Police investigating shots-fired incident in Wyndhurst neighborhood The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking doorbell camera footage from homes in the Wyndhurst neighborhood as police investigate a shots-fire… A big change is coming to Subway restaurants today The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year… Citing a slew of complaints, Lynchburg Republicans formally censure city's vice mayor The executive committee of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee formally handed down a censure of Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi on Monday, rebuk… Ousted Lynchburg registrar files lawsuit against 2 electoral board members Amid ongoing drama within electoral boards and registrar offices in various localities around Virginia, outgoing Lynchburg registrar Christine…