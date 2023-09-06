Outside VCU Medical Center in Richmond, John Venuti, VCU Police chief, talks about security. There was a shooting in the North Hospital earlier this year, and a new law requires hospitals to devise security plans.
VCU Health hired 65 full-time, contract security guards through RMC Events. They cost the health system about $200 a day per employee.
An Afton man will have to register as a sex offender after a minor told authorities he assaulted the minor while the child was in his care.
