You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.The adoption fee for this cat is $50. Many... View on PetFinder
*Autumn
Emmadale Takeout is an authentic “chippy” located on Timberlake Road right near U.S. 460 and is operated by two British ex-pats.
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery selling bundt cakes, décor and party supplies, is opening a local store soon.
Sweet Briar President Meredith Woo moved into Grammer Residence Hall on campus with freshman students during orientation week.
A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday night at a Lynchburg gas station, but police said her injury is not considered life-threatening and she is …
"They're so playful, running all over the yard and wrestling," the zoo director said. Watch video and see pics of the cubs here.
One of Lynchburg historic homes is on the market.
BEDFORD — A jury found a Moneta man guilty Wednesday of one count each of indecent liberties and forcible sodomy, both offenses involving a mi…
'That's our legacy:' New deputy superintendent with Lynchburg City Schools hoping to build roadmap for the future
As Reid Wodicka strolled through the hallways of E.C. Glass High School on a recent Thursday afternoon, it was a chance for him to look back i…
He’s one of four men worldwide discovered to have antibodies that aggressively kill the invading virus.
A lawsuit filed by a Monroe man convicted of shooting an Amherst County sheriff’s deputy that alleges officers used excessive force in the Sep…