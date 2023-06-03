Tags
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after pulling a machete on an Amherst County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon, according t…
Downtown Lynchburg is set to welcome a new addition to its vibrant culinary scene with the opening of El Mariachi Restaurant and Cafe, a Mexic…
In a 2-1 vote along party lines, the City of Lynchburg’s Electoral Board voted on Thursday to appoint Daniel Pense as the city’s new general r…
An arcade, clothing store, plant store, theater, dance hall, indoor golf simulator as well as mini golf are all in the works to open within th…
No charges will be filed in the death of 3-year-old Logan Kozlowski at the Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball fields, according to a news release…
