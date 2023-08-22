She was born on July 22, 1945 and was married to Bruce Crigger from 1971 until his death in 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margie and brother Paul.

Miss Betty faced seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her life personally and medically, nevertheless, she persisted. She was one of the strongest women I knew and always had a smile for anyone she met. She would want me to thank all those that loved and supported her throughout her life, Rebecca Ledingham, Courtney Evans, Gentle Shepherd Hospice, Barbara and Terry Falwell, Angie and Keith Tolbert, Karen and Matt Doyle, Wall Residences, Horizon Behavioral Health and Chico, who made her smile every day.