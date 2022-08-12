Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One week after remaining mum on the number of staffing vacancies in Lynchburg City Schools, administrators provided clarity on the exact numbe…
After almost a year and a half of construction, and many years more of dreaming and planning, Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest celebrated the grand opening of Poplar Forest Parkway.
A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years.
Bedford authorities seek home invasion robbery suspects
Spotted lanternfly’s presence is confirmed by Bedford County
A source told Page Six: "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment." Find out more about it here.
The University of Lynchburg hosted an annual back-to-school event Saturday, sponsored by One Community One Voice, to help kids and families prepare for the upcoming school year.
Local children’s book author and songwriter Sara Ernst has worked with children nearly her entire life in some way, shape or form since she wa…
Central Virginia Community College on Tuesday announced Jodi Gillette as the school’s new executive director of institutional advancement and …
Sam Van Fossen, a 2014 theatre graduate of Liberty University, is not new to writing, directing, starring in, and producing short films, but his latest project, “Fleeced,” is the longest film he has done to date, coming in at about 22 minutes. The milestone endeavor was full-funded by his TikTok followers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.