Actor Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 54. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52.
Birthdays: Sunday, Sept. 12
Where crepes once were flipped, burritos will soon be rolled.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
A Lynchburg man has been charged in connection with a series of curbside waste fires in Lynchburg earlier in the summer and was granted bond on Tuesday.
Alan Bumgarner, a youth sports coordinator for Amherst County’s recreation and parks department and former Amherst County School Board member,…
'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee monument
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
Clark Todd Scully, Jr., 72, of Big Island, died after a Monday-afternoon crash, police said.
After Sept. 11, 2001, Johnathon Roberts, of Lynchburg, knew that "I was done not knowing what I was going to do with my future."
Amid rising hospitalization rates, Centra Health has started releasing information on the number and severity of its coronavirus cases.