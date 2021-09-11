 Skip to main content
Birthdays: Sunday, Sept. 12
Actor Linda Gray is 81. Singer Maria Muldaur is 79. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 70. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 69. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 69. Actor Peter Scolari is 66. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 65. Actor Rachel Ward is 64. Actor Amy Yasbeck is 59. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 56. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 55. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 55. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 54. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 53. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 52.

