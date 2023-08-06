Children's music performer Ella Jenkins is 99. Actor Louise Sorel ("Days of Our Lives") is 83. Actor Ray Buktenica ("Rhoda") is 80. Actor Catherine Hicks ("Seventh Heaven") is 72. Singer Pat MacDonald of Timbuk 3 is 71. Actor Faith Prince is 66. Singer Randy DeBarge of DeBarge is 65. Actor Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All At Once") is 61. Country singers Peggy and Patsy Lynn of The Lynns are 59. Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan ("The Sixth Sense") is 53. Actor Merrin Dungey ("Summerland," "Alias") is 52. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner of Spice Girls is 51. Actor Jason O'Mara ("Life on Mars") is 51. Actor Vera Farmiga ("Up In The Air," "The Departed") is 50. Actor Soleil Moon Frye ("Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Punky Brewster") is 47. Actor Melissa George ("Alias," "Grey's Anatomy") is 47. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. (stage: "Hamilton," TV: "Smash") is 42.