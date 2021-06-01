Bjorn
A Greensboro, North Carolina woman died Friday after a crash in Bedford County, police said.
A woman was struck Saturday morning on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst County and died, state police said.
A man convicted of participating in the violent street gang MS-13 and being an accessory after the fact to the brutal murder of a Lynchburg teen in 2017 was sentenced to two and a half years on Friday for his role.
For the second time, the nationwide search for a new Lynchburg city manager that began early last year has reached an apparent end.
A Lynchburg man was fatally shot Sunday and a suspect is in custody, police said.
Crumpled across the stage, the movie screen lies in the same place it fell the night of the fire more than 30 years ago. The gutted heart of t…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
An Altavista man placed guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges from an armed robbery in 2018 that turned deadly for a Forest man.
What is the future of solar in Campbell County? Local leadership discusses loss of appetite for county solar projects.
ALTAVISTA — At first glance, the rows of panels could be mistaken for silver water, a rippling lake of glass refracting blue sky, almost alien…
Virginia State Police are looking for information regarding a late-night hit-and-run in Nelson County that injured two bicyclists, sending one…