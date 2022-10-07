Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
Police on Monday identified the driver in Friday's fatal Campbell County crash as Dylan B. Covington, 19, of Lexington.
Driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday
Because this section is free of charge, community events are subject to run based on available space. Email events to calendar@newsadvance.com.
“I know the position I’m in. … But I’m waiting for my time to come.”
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash Thursday in Nelson County.
And here's what life is about, according to Bob Christmas: It's great to be a winner, but winning isn't the most important thing.
A man is in custody after another man suffered "significant stab wounds" Monday evening in Lynchburg, police said.
A Lynchburg man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for shooting at two occupants of a vehicle in Amherst County.
AG: Lynchburg woman indicted in fraud case
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.