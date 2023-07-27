EV NETWORK: Seven major automakers said Wednesday they are joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla's and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada by 2030.

CHALLENGE: Israel's Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hear legal challenges to a divisive new law that weakens its power, putting the country's top justices in the position of defending their own independence and escalating a political crisis.

CYBERSECURITY: The Securities and Exchange adopted rules Wednesday to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines.

AIR SAFETY: The Federal Aviation Administration, heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, said Wednesday it is more clearly explaining the kind of critical safety information that must be disclosed for certification of new, large passenger planes.

TENSIONS: NATO said Wednesday it was stepping up surveillance of the Black Sea region as it condemned Russia's exit from a landmark deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, the same day a Russian fighter jet fired flares and struck another U.S. drone over Syrian airspace.

CAPITOL RIOT: Georgia high school student Bruno Joseph Cua, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison.