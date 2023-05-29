Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YANKEES: Right-hander Domingo Germán said heprobably will use less rosin on his hands when he returns from a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound. Germán was suspended by MLB on May 17. He returns Monday against Seattle.

TWINS: Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, will join the team in Houston on Monday. Lewis will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list and return to action exactly one year after tearing the ACL in his right knee.

RAYS: Tampa Bay stole five bases Sunday. The Rays lead the major leagues with 47 stolen bases in May, including 32 in the last 12 games.

ROCKIES: Left fielder Jurickson Profar singled in Sunday's game to extend the majors' longest active on-base streak to 35 games.