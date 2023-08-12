SEMIAUTOMATIC WEAPONS: In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on the sale or possession of the type of semiautomatic weapons used in hundreds of mass killings nationally.

ECUADOR: Ecuador will hold six Colombian men for at least a month as the country probes their involvement in the slaying of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, whose life's work was fighting crime and corruption, the national prosecutor's office said Friday.

BOSNIA: A man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram and then killed two other people while on the run before killing himself Friday, according to police and media reports.

BANGKOK: Floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Myanmar have killed five people and displaced about 60,000 since mid-July, an official said Friday. The director of the ministry of social welfare, relief and resettlement said four children were among the dead.

TAIWAN: China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, national security authorities said Friday. The 52-year-old suspect had been sent to Italy to study by his employer. There, he met "an official with the U.S. embassy," who turned out to be a CIA agent, officials said.

VINYL CHLORIDE: The Biden administration said Friday it could soon launch a formal evaluation of risks posed by vinyl chloride, the cancer-causing chemical that burned in a towering plume of toxic black smoke following the fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

— Lee wire services