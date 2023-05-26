Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RULING: The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply limited the federal government's authority to police water pollution into certain wetlands, the second decision in as many years in which a conservative majority narrowed the reach of environmental regulations. By a 5-4 vote, the court said wetlands can only be regulated under the Clean Water Act if they have a "continuous surface connection" to larger, regulated bodies of water.

ECONOMY: The U.S. economy grew at a lackluster 1.3% annual rate from January through March as businesses wary of an economic slowdown trimmed inventories, the government said Thursday. But consumer spending rose at a 3.8% annual pace, the most in nearly two years.

PROFILING: The Justice Department issued new guidance Thursday emphasizing investigations must be free from bias involving race and gender or against people with disabilities.

PROBE: The training program for Navy SEALs is plagued by widespread failures in medical care, poor oversight and the use of performance enhancing drugs that have increased the risk of injury and death, according to an investigation triggered by the 2022 death of sailor Kyle Mullen,

NUCLEAR DEAL: Russia and Belarus signed a deal Thursday formalizing the deployment of Moscow's tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its ally as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine.

IRAN MISSILE: Iran unveiled on Thursday in Tehran what it called the latest iteration of its liquid-fueled Khorramshahr ballistic missile amid wider tensions with the West over its nuclear program. The Khorramshahr-4 has a 1,240-mile range.