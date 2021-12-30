Tags
A man charged with murder of a Lynchburg woman was found “wet and covered in sand” by police who suspected he moved the victim’s body multiple…
An 8-year-old girl died after a Christmas Eve crash in Nelson County, police said.
On Nov. 16, Randolph College conducted a ceremony highlighting a significant part of local and national history: acknowledging that the land the college sits on historically belonged to the Monacan Indian Nation, the area’s indigenous people now based in Amherst County. It is the first college in the area to do so, according to the spearheaders of the ceremony and related history project.
Retirement is bittersweet for Bill Bodine, president and CEO of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. But, beginning in June, he plans t…
For decades, the station built in 1906 served as the first stop many young women encountered in their Sweet Briar experience. Long before the rise of automobiles, they were taken from there by horse and carriage to their college homes.
The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.
Hardie said she intends to continue coaching and teaching younger volleyball players via area clinics or the Heart of Virginia travel program.
An in-state opponent was removed from Liberty’s future football schedules as part of the Flames’ arduous process to get ready to join Conference USA.
Lynchburg City Council approved a grant this month to help eliminate the spotted lanternfly in the city after the species was first seen here …
Workers opened the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday, finding its contents in good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln isn't a rare find.
