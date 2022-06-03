Tags
Her legacy is not in doubt. It's cemented into VHSL history, it will reverberate throughout the Seminole District for years and remain in the minds of people in Campbell County for decades.
"I've never seen anything like it in all my 45 years around baseball."
A Lovingston man was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for the May 2019 killing of a Charlottesville man in Nelson County.
Londell Henry Thompson Jr., 21, is wanted in connection with the homicide, police said.
A 9-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday after a car rolled down a hill and into the front yard of a Lynchburg home, police said.
Once the game reached the late innings with a scoreless tie, Gilleland gathered his seniors. "Now's the time for you guys to step up," he said.
Former Lynchburg Circuit Judge R. Edwin Burnette served as a judge of several different courts over more than 40 years. But it wasn't his time on the bench that showed him the true power of addiction.
Paul Classen, 23, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that day, after a dramatic rescue operation.
A violent storm Friday morning destroyed or damaged numerous structures and downed trees and power lines in a roughly 2.4-square mile area of …
Destiny Calloway and Kayleigh Dobyns recorded Brookville’s lone hits of the day in the fourth — the only inning in which it had runners reach safely — to give the Bees a lead they never relinquished in a win over Rustburg.
