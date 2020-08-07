Altavista-based First National Bank reports lower 2Q profit, reiterates merger will move forward

The Altavista-based parent company of First National Bank on Thursday reported a lower second-quarter profit.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTC: PPBN) reported net income of $667,000, or 43 cents per share, down 51.2% from $1.368 million, or 88 cents per share, during the same quarter the previous year.

The bank company said higher expenses related to its pending merger with Danville-based Virginia Bank Bankshares, aka Virginia Bank & Trust, as well as higher salaries and benefits associated with its new downtown Lynchburg office and Charlottesville loan office, have impacted profits during the first half of 2020. Those merger- and expansion-related expenses combined accounted for more than $1.1 million in the first half of 2020.

The company has said that despite delays caused by the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus, the merger, which is expected to add seven branches to the First National Bank lineup, still is moving forward.