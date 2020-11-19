Angel Tree, Red Kettle ringers ready for Christmas at River Ridge mall

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, the Angel Tree program has seen an increase in people applying for help and about twice as many Angels on the mall's trees because many groups, businesses and churches can't take them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall also partners with the Salvation Army of Lynchburg in its Red Kettle Campaign, which is set up at each entrance at River Ridge until Christmas Eve. Lynchburg’s Salvation Army has been running the Red Kettle campaign for more than 60 years and has locations around the city besides the mall.

Money raised by the campaign covers the cost of running the Salvation Army's Center of Hope shelter at 2215 Park Avenue. It also helps pay utility and housekeeping bills and is used to assist those on the verge of homelessness.

“We partner with them every year and they're out there ringing the bells during mall hours, so people can drop their spare change in the buckets and every penny really does add up,” Farris said.

Farris said it's important to the mall that when it partners with a nonprofit, the money stays in the local Lynchburg community.