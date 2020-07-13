Axe-throwing venue to open in Lynchburg's Wyndhurst

A new axe-throwing venue plans to open in Wyndhurst this week.

Hack and Hew is scheduled to open on Wednesday at 114 Hexham Dr. Its owner said the business has two main goals: to establish and maintain a high safety standard as well as provide entertainment.

Owner Matthew Roseveare said customers will be able to book an axe-throwing lane for one or two hours, which includes hands-on training from coaches and access to axes in house.

Customers can also book the entire space if they want to host a special event such as a birthday, a bachelor/bachelorette party or a corporate event.

The space, which is still under construction, Roseveare said, will have a check-in area and a tomahawk axe-throwing area in the back.

Every reservation includes essential safety and technique training for axe handling, he said.

“Our location is smaller for an axe-throwing range, but we can accommodate around 50 people at one time,” he said.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

