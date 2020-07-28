Bank of the James posts lower 2Q profit

Bank of the James' parent company, based in Lynchburg, recently reported a lower second-quarter profit, in large part because of one-time expenses eating into the bottom line.
Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) on Friday reported a quarterly net income of $821,000, or 19 cents per share, down 40.5 percent from $1.38 million, or 31 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.
The bank company incurred a one-time expense of $750,000 in the second quarter for 10 employees taking early retirement. It also paid out $245,000 in additional compensation to employees for their extra work in quickly processing loans under the Paycheck Protection Program — a coronavirus-inspired federal program that offered low-interest, potentially forgivable loans to businesses that kept employees on their payrolls.
Without those two expenses, the company's earnings would have surpassed those of the second quarter a year ago, said Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman.
"The income was lower, but with everything that was going on in the second quarter it was probably one of the best quarters in history," Chapman said.
Because of economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank also set aside significantly more money in case some loans become problematic: its provision for loan losses was $760,000 in the second quarter, up from $116,000 a year before.
The bank company said it closed more than $68 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans to more than 500 small businesses, affecting more than 9,000 employees.
At the end of the second quarter, total assets were $827.1 million, up from $725.4 million at the end of last year. Total deposits stood at $746 million, up from $649.5 million. Net loans were $623.6 million, up from $573.3 million.
The company's net interest margin — basically, the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays out on deposits — fell year-over-year from 3.82% to 3.13%, in part due to interest rate cuts and the volume of lower-interest PPP loans, the company said.
Bank of the James' board of directors on July 21 approved a dividend of seven cents per share, payable Sept. 18 to stockholders of record as of Sept. 4.
Earlier this month, the bank announced it raised $10.05 million from 39 investors in a private debt offering of five-year notes at 3.25%. It's using $5 million to pay off a previous private debt offering and the rest for general corporate expenses.
Founded in 1999, Bank of the James has offices in the Lynchburg region plus Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington and Roanoke.
Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.