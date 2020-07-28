Bank of the James posts lower 2Q profit

Bank of the James' parent company, based in Lynchburg, recently reported a lower second-quarter profit, in large part because of one-time expenses eating into the bottom line.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ: BOTJ) on Friday reported a quarterly net income of $821,000, or 19 cents per share, down 40.5 percent from $1.38 million, or 31 cents per share, during the same quarter last year.

The bank company incurred a one-time expense of $750,000 in the second quarter for 10 employees taking early retirement. It also paid out $245,000 in additional compensation to employees for their extra work in quickly processing loans under the Paycheck Protection Program — a coronavirus-inspired federal program that offered low-interest, potentially forgivable loans to businesses that kept employees on their payrolls.

Without those two expenses, the company's earnings would have surpassed those of the second quarter a year ago, said Bank of the James President and CEO Bob Chapman.

"The income was lower, but with everything that was going on in the second quarter it was probably one of the best quarters in history," Chapman said.