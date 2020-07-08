Bausch + Lomb to invest more than $35M in Lynchburg, create 79 jobs

Bausch + Lomb, a global eye health company, will expand its Lynchburg operations, adding 79 new jobs over the next five years, the governor announced Wednesday.
The company will invest more than $35 million, which includes buying 13.1 acres of land across from its site at 1501 Graves Mill Road, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.
"...[T]he new facility will expand the overall site to 190,000 square feet, which will provide distribution capabilities for the company’s medical device products, primarily contact lens products, and will be the main point of distribution in the United States," according to the news release.
Bausch + Lomb, based in Canada with U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, employs more than 195 people in Virginia, including 153 in Lynchburg.
Megan Lucas, CEO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said she is thrilled Bausch & Lomb chose the Lynchburg region for its expansion.
“Expansions are always competitive and this is another example of how our regional assets translate to company growth,” she said. “Marjette Upshur and the city's Office of Economic Development & Tourism have been working hard to help bring this expansion to fruition, and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is pleased to support their efforts and the efforts of our other regional partners for making this happen.”
Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc., said expertise in Lynchburg made it the right place to invest in the expansion, which will help the company meet anticipated demand for newer and innovative contact lens products.
“The additional capability in Lynchburg will enable us to ensure Americans have access to our high-quality contact lenses, which is critical to our company’s ongoing transformation and to helping us meet our mission of improving people’s lives with our health care products,” he said in the news release.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $210,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lynchburg with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies, the release states.
The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development.
Especially during this time of uncertainty, Del. Wendell Walker said the expansion is exciting news to the Lynchburg area.
“Any time a business expands, wherever they are across Virginia, it’s great because it gives people more opportunities to advance and grow economically. Therefore we are grateful Bausch & Lomb has made this decision to expand in the Central Virginia area,” he said.
