Bausch + Lomb to invest more than $35M in Lynchburg, create 79 jobs

Joseph C. Papa, Chairman and CEO of Bausch Health Companies Inc., said expertise in Lynchburg made it the right place to invest in the expansion, which will help the company meet anticipated demand for newer and innovative contact lens products.

“The additional capability in Lynchburg will enable us to ensure Americans have access to our high-quality contact lenses, which is critical to our company’s ongoing transformation and to helping us meet our mission of improving people’s lives with our health care products,” he said in the news release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project for Virginia. Northam approved a $210,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lynchburg with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies, the release states.

The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Especially during this time of uncertainty, Del. Wendell Walker said the expansion is exciting news to the Lynchburg area.

“Any time a business expands, wherever they are across Virginia, it’s great because it gives people more opportunities to advance and grow economically. Therefore we are grateful Bausch & Lomb has made this decision to expand in the Central Virginia area,” he said.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.