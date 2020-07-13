Bedford Applebee's property listed for sale

The Bedford Applebee's restaurant has closed at 1189 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike due to the coronavirus pandemic and the owner hopes to announce a reopening date soon, according to an Applebee's spokesperson.
The 4,120-square-foot property is listed for sale online for $699,900, but spokesperson Melissa Hariri said the franchisee who leases the Bedford location is not who listed it.
The property was listed for sale on the LoopNet website on July 6 and is described as the "former Applebee's site."
According to Bedford's geographic information system, the property is owned by AIG Virginia, LLC.
