You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bedford Applebee's property listed for sale

Bedford Applebee's property listed for sale

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Bedford Applebee's restaurant has closed at 1189 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike due to the coronavirus pandemic and the owner hopes to announce a reopening date soon, according to an Applebee's spokesperson.

The 4,120-square-foot property is listed for sale online for $699,900, but spokesperson Melissa Hariri said the franchisee who leases the Bedford location is not who listed it.

The property was listed for sale on the LoopNet website on July 6 and is described as the "former Applebee's site."

According to Bedford's geographic information system, the property is owned by AIG Virginia, LLC.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News